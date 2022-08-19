Skip to Content
Don’t dawdle with latest iPhone update. Here’s why and how

NEW YORK (AP) - Apple regularly issues updates to the software powering the iPhone, and sometimes it's OK to dawdle when it comes to installing them.

But that's not the case with its latest - an upgrade that Apple released Wednesday to close a security hole that could allow hackers to seize control of iPhones and several other popular Apple products.

Security experts are warning that everyone with an iPhone should install the update as quickly as possible to protect the personal information people typically store on a device that has become like another appendage for many.

