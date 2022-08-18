Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy

Saddle of Joy volunteers say essentials are needed for the animals - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit.

Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.

"You can't replace a giant tree. You have to do it with some other means of shade population to cover the population that we have around and that's what we're looking to try to do right now is to clean up, get the stuff out of the way that we have to get out of the way, let the ground dry up and then start doing the repair to the buildings and started rebuilding our facilities here," explains Snook.

The storms and gusts of wind were so strong, it damaged many parts of the property.

The trees fell on top of sheds and even caused a massive hole in the wall.

The storms also destroyed the AC and flooded the stables.

"Especially some of the stalls in the backside are very very wet still right now and we're going to have to get those done first," says Snook.

Snook says the community, as well as Marines volunteered to help clean up.

Though essentials are still needed like filling dirt and hay for the animals.

"So we have no real monetary value that we can place on things because so much of it was the life of people that came and volunteered," says Snook.

Thankfully, even with all of the destruction the animals are okay.

If you would like to help Saddles of Joy, you can volunteer your time and/or material to help them rebuild or through their gofundme here.

Saddles of Joy will be reopen October 1st.