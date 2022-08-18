Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection.

It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified.

The judge weighing the first initiative ruled that opponents of the measure did not prove a summary provided to voters who signed qualifying petitions was misleading.

While a judge in the second ruling rejected similar challenges to petitions gathered to qualify the “voters right to know” measure for the ballot.

However, the rulings are not the last word.

Appeals have already been filed and the Arizona Supreme Court will expedite those cases, since the August 25th ballot printing deadline for November’s election is fast approaching.