Yankees place RHP Holmes on injured list with back soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed All-Star closer Clay Holmes on the injured list because of back soreness, part of a flurry of moves for the struggling AL East leaders. New York also recalled rookie right-hander Ron Marinaccio, infielder Oswaldo Cabrera and outfielder Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Utilityman Miguel Andújar and outfielder Tim Locastro were sent down. The Yankees had dropped 11 of 13 heading into their game against Tampa Bay.

