Inflation Reduction Act may help Yuma residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Inflation Reduction Act was signed recently, marking the largest climate bill in U.S. history and local officials say it will help Yuma.

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) visited Yuma and said the Act is critical to Arizonans and communities, "it raises money. It allows us to, also with this legislation, create green jobs, reduce greenhouse gases by 40%. In eight years, this is all paid for, and then some."

Kelly shared a big factor of the Act being capping out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs at $2,000 for seniors.

"We have a lot of veterans. We have a lot of seniors in IMPERIAL County. And I think that this will benefit them directly. that this would allow Medicare now to be able to provide them with medication that they may need at a lower cost, which will allow their dollar whether it's their VA benefit...Social Security benefit, like their dollar, will be able to stretch out a little bit more because hopefully, right.. they'll be spending less on medications," said the Mayor of El Centro Tomas Oliva

The bill will lower energy costs and make it easier to lower energy costs and cheaper to buy an electric vehicle.

"Imperial County's second largest export is renewable energy, and so there are a lot of incentives in this bill that would create like tax credits and incentivize renewable energy production," continued Mayor Oliva.