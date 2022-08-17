Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club

Jon Daniels is out as president of baseball operations for the Texas Rangers after 17 years leading the club. Team owner Ray Davis says Daniels was relieved of his duties immediately Wednesday after the decision was made not to renew his contract at the end of this season. Daniels was the youngest general manager ever in the majors when he got the job with the Rangers at age 28 in October 2005. He added the title as president of baseball operations in 2013, and held both roles until Chris Young was brought in as the team’s general manager in December 2020. The Rangers are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing record. Fourth-year manager Chris Woodward was fired Monday.

