60 percent of renters saw an increase in prices

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Renters in the U.S. are facing more worries about paying for housing.

Nearly 60 percent of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year.

That's according to a study from Freddie Mac.

Just 38 percent of those renters say they saw an increase in take-home pay.

The study also found higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential home buyers.

Nearly three-quarters of renters who were planning to buy a home say "it's becoming more out of reach".