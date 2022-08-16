60 percent of renters saw an increase in prices
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Renters in the U.S. are facing more worries about paying for housing.
Nearly 60 percent of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year.
That's according to a study from Freddie Mac.
Just 38 percent of those renters say they saw an increase in take-home pay.
The study also found higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential home buyers.
Nearly three-quarters of renters who were planning to buy a home say "it's becoming more out of reach".