Kepler helps Twins bats get going in 4-2 win over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI to give Minnesota’s lagging lineup a lift, and the Twins started a vital homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Kepler snapped an 0-for-29 skid with his one-out single in the second inning against Royals starter Kris Bubic. The Twins were 0 for 18 with runners in scoring position over their previous two games. Joe Ryan pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win as the Twins moved within two games of AL Central leader Cleveland. The Guardians split a doubleheader with Detroit.

