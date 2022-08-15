FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Yuma getting a break from storms while Imperial Valley can expect them for the week
Storms will likely affect the Desert Southwest for the next week or so, while some sunny days could be in between
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The first part of this week will see temperatures climb back to or even slightly above normal, while daily showers and thunderstorms
become fairly isolated. Starting Thursday, ample monsoonal moisture will return to the region leading to much better chances for showers and thunderstorms, persisting through next weekend. Temperatures are also forecast to cool to below normal with highs across the lower deserts falling into the nineties.