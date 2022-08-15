Agents find over $3M worth of meth during vehicle stop in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says one person was arrested after a vehicle stop and is accused of smuggling illegal drugs.

At about 10:53 p.m. on Friday, a citizen's report was received stating a vehicle was hiding illegal drugs in a restaurant parking lot.

Agents saw someone enter the Chevy Silverado and stopped the vehicle near Cole Boulevard when the driver tried to escape on foot.

The man was arrested after agents found packages of meth in the back seats, with the meth having an estimated street value of over $3,000,000.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to Calexico Border Patrol station for processing.