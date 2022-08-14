Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

It was another feisty game between Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League and this time Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists. The match finished 2-2 because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane but that ended up being an afterthought following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel and Conte shook hands on the field after the final whistle but Tuchel seemed to not let go of his grip and intimated that Conte look him in the eyes. They squared up and shouted in each others’ faces before players and coaches from both teams piled in. Tuchel and Conte were shown straight red cards. They clashed during the game too.

