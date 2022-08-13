Romanian teen swimmer Popovici breaks 2009 mark in 100 free

ROME (AP) — Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania has become the youngest swimmer to break the world record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle. He beat the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool in Rome. Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships to top the record of 46.91 set by Brazil’s César Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which were also held at the historic Foro Italico. Cielo set his record on July 30, 2009, at the last major international meet to allow rubberized suits. Now, it belongs to one of the sport’s budding stars.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.