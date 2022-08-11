Skip to Content
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl near borders and ports of entry.

“A decade ago, we didn’t even know about fentanyl, and now it’s a national crisis,” stated U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “The amount of fentanyl we are seizing at the border is staggering. The number of fentanyl seizures and fentanyl-related deaths in our district are unprecedented.”

Fentanyl-related deaths increased by at least 2,300% in San Diego county and the discovery of fentanyl went up by at least 272% in Imperial County since 2019.

