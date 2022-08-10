Skip to Content
today at 9:14 PM
Published 9:07 PM

Monsoon weather downs power lines; causes power outages in Yuma

ARTHUR ARAGON

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Red Cross said it's assisting the Quechan Indian Tribe with a cooling station at Paradise Casino after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening, causing a microburst on the Quechan Indian Reservation.

The Red Cross said the burst took out about 15 power poles, causing the power outages.

The cooling station is in the Annex Hall on the side of Paradise Casino.

Meanwhile APS has reported five power outages throughout Yuma, including near 4th Avenue and 26th Street. The power outage affected more than 2,000 customers, with restoration times for most areas around 10 p.m.

COURTESY APS

