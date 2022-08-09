PGA Tour postseason begins in Memphis in chase for FedEx Cup

It’s time for the postseason on the PGA Tour. The FedEx Cup playoffs get started with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. The tournament used to be a regular PGA Tour event. Then it became one of the World Golf Championships. And now the TPC Southwind is site of the opening playoff event for the top 125 in the standings. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed. The final spot went to Rickie Fowler. The LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and European tour are together in Northern Ireland competing on the same course in separate competitions for equal prize money.

By The Associated Press

