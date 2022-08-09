Lindor, McNeil back Carrasco as streaking Mets beat Reds 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil both homered and drove in two runs, leading Carlos Carrasco and the streaking New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-2. Carrasco pitched into the seventh inning and struck out nine to win his fifth straight decision and tie for the National League lead with 13 wins. Lindor became the first Mets shortstop with multiple 20-homer seasons when he launched a two-run shot in the third. He has scored at least one run in 12 straight games. McNeil led off the fourth with a homer and added an RBI single in the sixth, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Darin Ruf had a two-run single for the Mets, who have won 14 of 16.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.