Kamaiu Johnson wins APGA Tour Championship, sweeps honors

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kamaiu Johnson is the player of the year on the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour. He clinched the title with a 97-yard bunker shot to tap-in range on the final hole at the TPC San Antonio. The birdie gave him a 67 and a one-shot victory in the APGA Tour Championship. Johnson also won the Lexus Cup. That earns him a spot in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying next month. The victory also gets him into early tournaments on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit. The APGA Tour is geared toward minorities. Johnson won $50,000 from the largest purse in APGA history.

