Oklahoma’s Gundy resigns after using offensive language

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy says he has resigned after using offensive language during a film session. He made the announcement in a social media post and the school confirmed it with a statement. Gundy joined the program as an assistant in 1999 and was on staff for all 14 of the Sooners’ Big 12 titles and the national championship in 2000. He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was one of the holdovers when Brent Venables took over as head coach in December.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.