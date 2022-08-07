Choco Taco is not dead yet

The popular ice cream may get a second life - News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

U.S. (KYMA, KECY) - Klondike says an outpouring of support for the product "Has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans."

It was a few weeks ago the ice cream novelty-maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued.

Reason given, "A result of complex production challenges" amid the pandemic.

Klondike's announcement upset many on twitter.

Even Senator Chris Murphy chimed-in to jokingly announce he would push to invoke the defense production act to "mandate" Choco Taco production.

Klondike in a statement says a plan to bring it back is in the works, although "It may take some time."