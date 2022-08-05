Drought contingency planning grant of $100k awarded to City of Kingman

Arizona Senator Sinema secured funding for drought contingency planning grants and increased WaterSMART funding

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema applauded the WaterSMART drought contingency planning grant of $100,000 to the City of Kingman that will help improve water supply reliability for the community.

Sinema fully secured funding for the drought planning grants and increased funding for the WaterSMART program by $400 million in her bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

The grant was awarded to the City of Kingman to help create and update drought plans to build long-term drought resiliency in Arizona and to also secure the state's water future.

Kingman plans to use the funds for improving water supply reliability for the community and currently uses groundwater from the Hualapai Basin which is experiencing staggering drought conditions that holds a major concern for Mohave County.

“Today’s investment builds on our work securing historic investments for Arizona’s water future and drought resiliency through our bipartisan infrastructure law. This grant funding will ensure Kingman has a thorough plan of action during this unprecedented drought,” says Sinema.