Customs & Border Protection pauses border wall construction at friendship park

Historic area to have a pause on construction

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Customs & Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus announced the decision to stop the construction of the border wall at Friendship Park.

“We consider this a step in the right direction,” expressed John Fanestil, convener of the Friends of Friendship Park. “We look forward to hearing from CBP and US Border Patrol staff. We hope that our request for a pause of 120 days will be honored, and that this will lead to authentic conversation and collaboration with the many stakeholders of Friendship Park.”

The area south of San Diego was planned to begin construction but a meeting with US Border Patrol had a request in for a 120-day pause, by members of Congress and County leaders.

“Today’s response from CBP is a response to a vast and growing groundswell of support,” Fanestil continued. “Friendship Park is a cultural treasure and a symbol of the border that so many people know and love. It is a place of unique and enduring value not just to the people of San Diego and Tijuana, but to the peoples of the Californias and of the entire US-Mexico border region.”