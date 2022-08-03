No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local organizations will be hosting a free Sports Physical day for student-athletes who wish to participate in activities for the 2022-2023 school year.

Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will host no-cost physical examinations on August 4 at Gila Ridge High School from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed and will be available to all Yuma Union High School District students, although a parent or guardian must be in attendance.

"YRMC providing this opportunity for our student-athletes has a profound impact on the student athlete's ability to get cleared for the upcoming year,” GRHS Assistant Principal David Barrios began. “Many of our student-athletes take extra time to get cleared due to barriers such as cost and with YRMC’s help, especially that of Dr. Ryan Zerr, we are able to remove one of those barriers when it comes to the AIA-required physical exam.”