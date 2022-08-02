Ukrainian soccer teams drawn on path to UEFA competitions

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Three Ukrainian soccer teams have learned their paths to European competitions in the UEFA draws for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League playoffs. None of the teams will be able to play home matches because of the war with Russia. Dynamo Kyiv would have to beat either Benfica or Midtjylland in the Champions League playoffs. Dynamo first has to play Sturm Graz. Dnipro-1 will face Partizan Belgrade or AEK Larnaca in the Europa League playoffs. Both Ukrainian teams are assured of playing in the group stage of a UEFA competition. Skakhtar Donetsk will be in the group stage of the Champions League.

