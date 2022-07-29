Dream’s Durr ruled out for season, needs hip surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery. The team announced it ias shutting down Durr, who averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games with the Dream. Durr recorded three 20-point games and led the team in scoring on four occasions after being acquired in a June trade with the New York Liberty. Durr was the second overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Louisville.

