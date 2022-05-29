Marcelo leaving Madrid after fifth Champions League title

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Marcelo put an end to his era at Real Madrid by lifting yet another Champions League trophy, The veteran Brazilian left back said after the team’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday that he will not continue playing for the club. Marcelo is leaving 16 years after he joined from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2006 to take over from Brazil great Roberto Carlos. Marcelo said he plans to play another couple of years before retiring, but gave no hints about where. He said coaching is not in his plans for the future.