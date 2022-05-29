Hindley becomes 1st Australian to win the Giro d’Italia

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Jai Hindley accomplished what he so narrowly missed out on two years ago by sealing overall victory in the Giro d’Italia. He’s the first Australian rider to win Italy’s Grand Tour. Hindley finished 1 minute, 18 seconds ahead of 2019 champion Richard Carapaz following the concluding individual time trial that finished next to Verona’s Roman amphitheater. The victory was all the more sweet for Hindley after he entered the final stage of the 2020 Giro wearing the pink jersey only to finish runner-up to Tao Geoghegan Hart. Hindley joins 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans as the only Australians to win a Grand Tour.