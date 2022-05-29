16 softball teams from across the country compete for national title in Yuma

The NJCAA tournament makes its return to the desert southwest, and could be coming back in years to come - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Junior College Athletic Association is back in Yuma.

Bringing the division one softball championship to the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex once again.

Getting 16 of the best community college softball teams together for a chance at a title.

Arizona Western College athletic director Jerry Smith helped bring the event back, and was happy to see it in action.

“The crowds and the teams were outstanding, we got nothing but great comments about not only the tournament, the park, but the way they were treated in the hotels, the restaurants,” Smith said.

The tournament also featured a full broadcast of every game.

All done by a crew from Arizona Western College on production.

Complete with a production booth, camera operators, and of course, play by play announcers.

For the teams playing, it's all another shot at a title.

Especially for Florida Southwestern and their head coach Robert Iamurri.

Who came away as winners in last year's tournament, and were able to walk away with another title this year.

“You know the good part about a team that’s a defending champion, you know especially us, we had to come through the losing bracket at regionals, they stayed persistent and they never quit on themselves,” Lamurri said.

The tournament will be moving to Alabama next year.

But according to Smith, it could be coming back to Yuma very soon.

“We’ll bid again a year from this summer for 25 and 26, but it’s a year long project,” Smith said.