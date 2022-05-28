Yuma County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to stay safe while out on the water

Summer is right around the corner and YCSO wants you to know how to keep yourself safe when boating and swimming - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Memorial day weekend is bringing plenty of people out to the water.

However, it’s important for those going to stay as prepared as possible to avoid any danger.

With the start of summer right around the corner, plenty of people are making their way out to Martinez Lake.

But the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office wants to give you a few tips to make sure you’re staying safe while out on the water.

YCSO Senior Deputy Matthew Felix is expecting to see plenty at the lake for Memorial Day weekend.

Telling us well over 10,000 people will be out on the water.

But with such a big crowd, Felix is also expecting to keep people in check.

“Typically we see a lot of wake violations in the no wake areas we see a lot of transom riding where people are riding on the back of the boats where they’re not supposed to be, different stuff like that,” Felix said.

Most who come arrive via their personal boats.

Heading out to sandbars to enjoy themselves.

But getting there has its restrictions.

As boaters have to be aware of ‘no wake’ zones.

“That basically means you need to stay under five miles an hour or depending on the wake of the boat throws off behind it, so that means the white water that comes off the back, it’s not supposed to actually crest and make a wake,” Felix said.

While driving and being anchored, the Sheriff’s Office also recommends wearing life jackets.

Which is not required for adults, but is for kids 12 and under.

“Before you come out, making sure your life jackets are properly serviced, meaning the buckles are good all the straps are good, and actually wearing the life jacket, not just having it on the boat,” Felix said.

With little to no cell reception throughout the area, YCSO deputies will be riding around all over the lake so you can always flag one down if you have an emergency.