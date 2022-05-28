NC State powers past Pitt 8-3 for berth in ACC title game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Brown, Tommy White and Dominic Pilolli all hit home runs in a five-run first inning to spark 10th-seeded N.C. State to an 8-3 victory over No. 11 seed Pittsburgh in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The victory sends the Wolf Pack (36-20) to Sunday’s championship game against No. 8 seed North Carolina. Brown homered on a 1-2 pitch to lead off the bottom of the first for N.C. State. White homered with one out to make it 2-0. Josh Hood walked and took third on a double by Noah Soles. J.T. Jarrett drove in Hood with a ground out, Pilolli followed with a two-run shot and the Wolf Pack never looked back.