San Luis High School chosen as winner of Imagine Nation School of Excellence Award



SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis High School was chosen as the winner of the Imagine Nation School of Excellence award.

This 2021-22 award recognizes "new and innovative coursework" to help students continue to learn.

"San Luis High School is honored to receive the Excellence Award as we continue to give students various opportunities for success through personalized learning," expressed San Luis High School Principal Lucky Arvizo.

The School will be receiving a special banner to display on campus as well as online.

“We congratulate you on achieving this high honor through your consistent use of Imagine Edgenuity and welcome you as a citizen of Imagine Nation,” Imagine Learning Motivation and Customer Engagement Manager Lisa Wise said. “We recognize this achievement would be impossible without the hard work and dedication of many administrators, teachers, staff, students, and parents.”