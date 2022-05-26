Local non-profit speaks out on helping transport immigrants

The Regional Center For Border Health has taken on the responsibility since January of this year, and will continue to do so as long as it's needed - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As immigrants continue to cross into our area, one local organization is helping to ease the burden for others.

Over at the Regional Center For Border Health, buses transporting immigrants have been departing since January of this year.

Something the center's President and CEO Amanda Aguirre says is keeping the border crisis from putting a further strain on local resources.

“We are going to Yuma to pick up the families that are being released, or individuals, so they’re not released in the streets,” Aguirre said.

Buses are taking off from two different locations.

One heads up to Phoenix, a service the center has provided on its own dime. The other, going all the way to Washington D.C.

A service being provided by the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

The buses in total take about 300 immigrants every day.

Otherwise they might stay in Yuma longer, straining local resources.

“Because of the great collaboration with the border patrol and Regional Center, myself, my team that doesn’t happen," Aguirre said.

The buses taking immigrants to Phoenix cost the center over $700,000 from just January to March of this year. They’ve since sent an invoice to FEMA for reimbursement.

“As long as the families are needed to be taken care of, and not be left in the streets, we’ll be here to support the border patrol,” Aguirre continued.

In addition to the buses the center is also providing other aid to immigrants such as food, shoes, and even internet access.