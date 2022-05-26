Defensive coordinator Martindale wants Giants to dominate

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New coordinator Wink Martindale is going to try to make the New York Giants defense more aggressive this season. Speaking Thursday before an organized team activity at the Giants headquarters in the Meadowlands, Martindale said he wants his units to dictate what opposing offenses can run. The 59-year-old former Ravens coordinator is known for running a defense that relies a lot on blitzes. However, he plays to use multiple schemes to force opposing quarterbacks and coordinators to adjust. New York is coming off a 4-13 season under new head coach Brian Daboll. It hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016.