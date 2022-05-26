Affordable housing comes to Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Palomino apartments in Brawley saw its grand opening on Thursday morning.

The 60-unit housing community will serve families and farm workers and those who are low income.

Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman says the city wants to continue helping those in need.

“Many of the county's top agricultural employers are in Imperial County, including Brawley. One of the most basic human needs is a place to call home, an affordable place to call home, especially for our city’s farmworkers who are a big part of the fabric of our community and they deserve affordable homes for which they can be proud," he said.

The City of Brawley is partnered with Chelsea Investment Corporation and hopes it will continue to develop similar projects for the families of Brawley.

The 19.6 million dollar 60-unit affordable housing community is geared toward Brawley area families and farmworkers.