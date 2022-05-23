Imperial Valley College opens public survey to choose new school mascot

Next step in deciding on new mascot now open

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The public is invited to participate in a survey to help choose Imperial Valley College's new mascot.

The school held a contest in September 2021 and narrowed down a mascot to three choices based on votes by the campus.

Suns, Desert Warriors and Desert Fox are the three mascot themes decided, which the public can vote on in a survey.

“The current selections are, Suns, Desert Warriors, and Desert Fox. These renderings presented in the survey are not the final graphic renderings,” explained Communications and Governmental Relations Officer, Elizabeth Espinoza, “After careful consideration, The taskforce wanted to keep as close to the public submissions as possible before moving forward with the branding process, this would include slight modifications to the original submissions submitted by the public.”

The survey can be accessed here and is open to everyone, including alumni faculty and staff.