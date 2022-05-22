Philadelphia scores early and goes on to down Portland 2-0

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag scored in the opening minutes and the Philadelphia Union went on to defeat the Portland Timbers 2-0. Sergio Santos also scored for the Union who came into the game with a streak of five straight draws. Goalkeeper Andre Blake finished with his sixth clean sheet of the season. The Timbers lost their second straight after falling 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.