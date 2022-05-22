Lod, Taylor spark Minnesota United to 2-1 win over Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Robin Lod and DJ Taylor each scored a goal and Minnesota United held off FC Dallas 2-1. Lod scored in the 28th minute to give Minnesota United (5-5-3) the lead and Taylor found the net in the 55th minute to make to 2-0. Off-season acquisition Paul Arriola quickly answered for Dallas (6-3-4), scoring in the 59th minute to cut the deficit in half. Lod tops Minnesota’s all-time goals list with 22 and has scored a goal in three straight matches.