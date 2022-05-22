Bassitt has $8.65M salary, Mets deal includes $19M option

DENVER (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has an $8.65 million salary this season as part of a one-year contract. Bassitt is guaranteed $8.8 million as part of the deal, which avoided an arbitration hearing set for Monday. The deal includes a $19 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. If the option isn’t exercised by both sides, the 33-year-old right-hander would become eligible for free agency after the World Series.