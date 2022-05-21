‘Murph Challenge’ workout held in Yuma to honor fallen solider

Yuma residents got up early to participate in the event, which will end up helping out local veterans with the Hospice of Yuma - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People in Yuma got together on Saturday to help veterans in our area earlier.

However, they did so by going through a workout.

The annual “Murph Challenge” was held Saturday morning at Fuel Fitness.

The workout consists of a two mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats.

All the money raised will be going to the Hospice of Yuma.

The event was originally created to honor Lieutenant Micheal Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

Wesley Spalawn is one of the event coordinators, and was happy to see the community come out for the cause.

“So for the Yuma community to come out and participate in something like this is huge, we have a military community, it’s a big deal for us and to give back to the vets means a lot to my wife and I and everyone in the gym,” Spalawn said.

Fuel Fitness hosts the event every year.

Saturday’s workout was held from about 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.