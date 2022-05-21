LEADING OFF: MLB investigates Anderson-Donaldson incident

By The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson has accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark during Saturday’s game and Major League Baseball is looking into the incident. Anderson, one of the sport’s leading Black voices, said Donaldson asked him, “What’s up, Jackie?” — a reference to Jackie Robinson, the Hall of Famer who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947. Donaldson is white and said he did use Robinson’s name but didn’t mean for it to be disrespectful. Donaldson said he has “joked around” with the All-Star shortstop in the past using the same reference and mentioned a 2019 interview in which Anderson told Sports Illustrated that he felt like a modern-day Jackie Robinson.