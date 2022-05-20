YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's National Adopt a Rescue Dog Day! This national holiday is a great way to bring recognition to the many shelter pups that need a fur-ever home.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) offers different programs where any potential adopter can either foster a pet for the day or for an extended time.

HSOY's Executive Director Annette Lagunas says the shelter has a 'Dogs Day Out' program where anyone can find a dog they want to spend the day with.

Those who participate in this program are able to take a dog out for a hike, walk or even shopping.

Another program offered is 'Foster-to-Adopt' where potential adopters can foster a pet until they feel ready to adopt and are also able to take the animal out and about with them in order to make sure it's a great fit.

News 11's Jacqueline Aguilar has more from the Humane Society of Yuma at 6 p.m.