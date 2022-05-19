Former San Luis Arizona Vice Mayor appears in court for hit-and-run, forgery charges

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Vice Mayor of San Luis, Arizona appeared in court on May 19 after accusations of being involved in a hit-and-run and is now facing two other charges of forgery.

Africa Luna Carrasco was accused of leaving the scene of a crash on County 19 Street near Avenue C in August 2021, where the Yuma County Sheriff's Office confirmed her vehicle was seen at the time of the incident.

YCSO mentioned Carrasco may have hit the rear driver's side of a black GMC Sierra which held four occupants. Sheriffs found the Carrasco's car abandoned and she later said her vehicle was stolen.

The two counts of forgery involve the former vice mayor making a stolen vehicle report and a proof of loss claim, being accused of lying by filing false reports.

Two victims were listed in the indictment who suffered from rib and back pains after the crash.

Carrasco pleased not guilty to the accusations and has a scheduled hearing for June 30.