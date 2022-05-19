Skip to Content
DEVELOPING: Three in custody after alleged armed robbery on 4th Avenue & 21st St.

YPD locates suspects allegedly involved in robbing Sound Depot store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three suspects were taken into custody by the Yuma Police Department (YPD) after officers responded to a Sound Depot store a little before 5 P.M. Thursday evening.

The scene along Fourth Avenue and 21st Street was taped off with multiple police units on scene.

Police said two men walked into the store and appeared to have a weapon, but never displayed one. They were able to flee the scene on foot with merchandise worth roughly $600. A little over an hour later, the two suspects were found with a third individual and were taken into custody without incident.

The store and its parking lot remained taped off as of Thursday evening as officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by dialing 78-CRIME.

