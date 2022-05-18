Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal, upping Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville’s run at home ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute to put Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted the goal. Alex Muyl staked Nashville to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 28th minute.