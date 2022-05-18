Skip to Content
Multiple SUVs in crash test resulted in good conditions

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - An insurance institute conducted crash tests for how well certain vehicles such as SUV's hold up in an accident.

18 different SUVs were tested to see how well they protect passengers and drivers.

"The growth of SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States has resulted heavier vehicles being involved in these kinds of," says IIHS President David Harkey.

He later mentioned that half the mid-sized SUV's received a good rating during testing while the rest were considered acceptable or marginal.

