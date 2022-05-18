Skip to Content
Mexico officially registers 100,000 missing person cases

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - 100 thousand people-- gone.

That's how many officially registered disappearances have happened in Mexico since 1964.

It's a dark landmark but the United Nations says the true number is probably much higher considering so many disappearances go unreported.

Many of the missing are victims of organized crime -- but the people responsible are rarely punished.

Family members left behind say that the Mexican government isn't doing enough to find their loved ones, calling them 'indifferent' when they get reports of missing people.

Advocacy groups are now calling for action-- and urging officials to make this a priority.

