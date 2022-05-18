Jacobs far from his best in 1st 100 race since Olympic gold

SAVONA, Italy (AP) — Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs has competed in his first 100-meter race since becoming Olympic champion. He won a meeting in Savona despite a sub-par performance as he returns from an illness. Jacobs impressed in the heats to win his semifinal in 9.99 seconds but didn’t seem his usual powerful self in the final. He still won with a time of 10.04. The 27-year-old was scheduled to compete at the Kip Keino Classic earlier this month but he was hospitalized in Kenya with suspected food poisoning.