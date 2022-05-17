Trainer Cox suspended in Kentucky for horse’s failed test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky horse racing stewards have suspended Brad Cox, the trainer of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun, for 10 days with a $500 fine and disqualified colt Warrior’s Charge for a failed postrace drug test after a race last June at Churchill Downs. The test found Warrior’s Charge had phenylbutazone in his blood after the Stephen Foster Stakes. Cox will serve the suspension from May 23-June 1 and forfeit $115,200 in purse money. The Louisville native trained Mandaloun, who was elevated from Derby runner-up to winner after Medina Spirit was disqualified.