Imperial Valley middle school students win national award

Students win video contests through oscar founded Redford Center - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Barbara Worth Elementary School and Pine Elementary School students celebrate after winning a nationwide contest.

The national competition on environmental justice is geared toward middle school students, however, and these students rose to the occasion.

Mindy Phillips is a teacher at Barbara Worth Elementary School. She says she is beyond proud of her students for competing and representing the best of the Imperial Valley.

"This proves given the right tools and environment, we can compete on a national level with students who have more than our students, and we can beat them," she said.

Phillips says this is a competitive contest. Last year there were over 400 video submissions and over 1600 students participated.

Pine Elementary School in Holtville also had students victorious in this contest. Students won the Nautilus Prize for Science and Nature.

