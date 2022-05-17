Skip to Content
Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Jacumba Wilderness using surveillance system

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection says two undocumented immigrants were rescued in the Jacumba Wilderness.

At about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday night, El Centro Sector agents were informed of two people in distress and dehydrated.

Agents used a Remote Video Surveillance System to find the people a few miles north of the U.S./ Mexico border.

The two were found, given water and medical assistance was not needed.

Both migrants were taken in for processing in El Centro.


