Yuma County Public Works kicks off national celebration at the Yuma Palms

The department engaged with the community on what they do ahead of National Public Works week - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier Saturday at the Yuma Palms plenty of construction equipment could be found, but not to build anything.

The Yuma County Public Works department held a kickoff for a celebration.

Sunday will mark the start of National Public Works week, a time to celebrate those who are in charge of keeping things like our roads looking good.

Public Works project lead Jesus Valenzuela says the event gives the department a chance to educate the community on all they do.

“I know a lot of people don’t have an opportunity to get up close to this equipment so, to give an opportunity, especially kids, you know it’s big equipment, it gets them excited, they get close to them and get up there, and kind of see the controllers and kind of get to know some of those workers we have, some of the employees, and ask questions in regards to the work we do son a daily basis,” Valenzuela said.

Kids who showed up got some free stuff, including their very own hard hats.

The event lasted until about 5:00 Saturday evening.